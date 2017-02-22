Gamecocks have 'a lot of questions' on special teams

South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams said he's glad to be close to home and is looking forward to this season.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley answered some questions during a sit down interview with The State.
South Carolina offensive lineman Zack Bailey is moving to right tackle this spring.
Former South Carolina star Connor Shaw speaks at his football camp in Greenville.
South Carolina coach spoke to Gamecocks fans Thursday in Greenville
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp recaps the 2017 signing class and where on defense the Gamecocks need impact players among the newcomers.
Brad Johnson chooses the University of South Carolina during the signing ceremony at Pendleton High School.
Union County WR Shi Smith got a surprise guest at the table on signing day as his future South Carolina Gamecocks football teammate Deebo Samuel came with a well-timed call.
Defensive back Zay Brown (Athens, Ga.) explains why he picked the Gamecocks.