Muschamp wants to send Allen-Williams after the quarterback

Finally getting linebacker Skai Moore “cleared for everything,” in Will Muschamp’s words, could have a valuable trickle-down effect for the South Carolina football team.
That could mean more opportunities for fellow linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams to get the quarterback.
The senior spent much of last season working in the weakside linebacker spot, and only occasionally sliding down to play the Buck pass-rushing position. Muschamp would like that to change.
“Bryson is a guy that needs to rush more for us,” Muschamp said, “to get more speed on the field situationally. I think he’s had a really good offseason.”
Allen-Williams was second on USC with 75 tackles last fall. He had a pair of picks, with two sacks and one hurry.
Muschamp said Moore will mostly play with weakside spot, with a little work in the middle, as well as the lone linebacker position when the team deploys six defensive backs. That’s also the look that often puts Allen-Williams up front with three defensive linemen.
USC could practice more with that personnel group as it only has three scholarship linebackers available this spring, including sophomore T.J. Brunson, but all can play at least two spots.
“All of those guys really are pretty versatile,” Muschamp said. “They’re very intelligent and they’re good players and they can play multiple spots.”
