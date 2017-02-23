USC Gamecocks Football

February 23, 2017 10:13 PM

Make it happen: The USC baseball logo on a football helmet

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Ted Hyman has designed a lot of conceptual looks for football helmets and uniforms. He added a twist to his latest creation.

Hyman, a South Carolina graduate who works for 247Sports, shared this design Thursday on his Twitter page Gamecockology that merges Gamecocks foootball and baseball.

Hyman’s Gamecockology page began in January 2014.

He was was born in Greenwood and moved to Greenville as a young boy. He graduated from Mauldin High. A lifelong Gamecock fan, he graduated from USC in 2013 with a major in business and a minor in media arts.

Among all the work he does, few things have stirred up more social media reaction than his Gamecocks helmet and uniform concepts.

More examples of his work:

Mascot-themed uniform

 

Mascot-themed concept for the #Gamecocks I made for @247sports. #SpursUp

A post shared by Ted Hyman (@tedhymanimages) on

A signing day graphic for top signee Jamyest Williams

And an ice-out uniform concept

More helmet looks

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Taylor Stallworth interviews teammates during South Carolina football media day

View more video

Sports Videos