Make it happen: The USC baseball logo on a football helmet

Ted Hyman has designed a lot of conceptual looks for football helmets and uniforms. He added a twist to his latest creation.
Hyman, a South Carolina graduate who works for 247Sports, shared this design Thursday on his Twitter page Gamecockology that merges Gamecocks foootball and baseball.
Lots of requests for the baseball logo on the football helmet. Here’s 4 concepts based off our baseball caps. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/m3YWh7CZ3a— Gamecockology (@Gamecockology) February 24, 2017
Hyman’s Gamecockology page began in January 2014.
He was was born in Greenwood and moved to Greenville as a young boy. He graduated from Mauldin High. A lifelong Gamecock fan, he graduated from USC in 2013 with a major in business and a minor in media arts.
Among all the work he does, few things have stirred up more social media reaction than his Gamecocks helmet and uniform concepts.
More examples of his work:
Mascot-themed uniform
A signing day graphic for top signee Jamyest Williams
⬆️ @Jamy0602 pic.twitter.com/XrpULKqwZK— Gamecockology (@Gamecockology) January 29, 2017
And an ice-out uniform concept
“Iced Out” uniform concept per requests. #Gamecocks #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/WiR72Do7n1— Gamecockology (@Gamecockology) January 17, 2017
More helmet looks
Some of my favorite helmet concepts of the past. Offseason = concept season. #Gamecocks #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/uhj45Y72sQ— Gamecockology (@Gamecockology) January 17, 2017
