Gamecocks ready for a thin spring at linebacker

A spring practice can mean a little imbalance on a football roster. A position might see a good deal of attrition or graduation, and the reinforcements from the recruiting class are months from enrolling.
In the coming weeks, South Carolina will feel that squeeze at linebacker.
USC has four recruits coming in at the position, but they won’t arrive until the summer. That means the Gamecocks will go through spring with only three scholarship linebackers.
But don’t think the team has any plans to hold back or limit the workload for Skai Moore, T.J. Brunson and Bryson Allen-Williams.
“You can’t worry about that,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “That’s part of the game. You take the reps, and then we’ve got some other guys.”
The other guys would be walk-ons such as sophomore Hassan Belton, a former Western Carolina transfer. USC lost its third- and fourth-leading tacklers, T.J. Holloman and Jonathan Walton respectively, plus backup Larenz Bryant, to graduation. Reserves Jalen Dread and Sherrod Pittman also left the team in the offseason.
Allen-Williams played regularly last season, while Brunson was on special teams and got a few defensive snaps. Moore is coming back from an injury.
Brunson, a tackling machine at Richland Northeast High , will likely be taking the biggest step forward in shouldering a bigger workload.
“We’re kind of thin,” Brunson said. “So as of now, I’m pretty much in the rotation with Skai and Bryson. I’m at Mike now.”
Inside linebacker coach Coleman Hutzler said he aimed to balance reps in the spring and not put too big a workload on players, even though Moore is still knocking off rust and Brunson is taking on a bigger role.
Muschamp said the team might also deal with the scarcity of linebackers by working on different things. His defense only plays three linebackers against power-running offenses, which aren’t so common anymore, and the base nickel look has two.
Instead of focusing on either of those, they can focus on more specialty looks.
“We’re going to look at more dime package stuff, have a sixth DB in the game,” Muschamp said. “One linebacker on the field because we’ve got to put Bryson at the Buck for some rush situations. So we’ll look at some different packages to be able to adjust. No different than you would in the season if you go down a couple guys. You’ve got to be able to adapt.”
