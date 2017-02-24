Gaffney WR hearing regularly from Gamecocks staffers, Muschamp

Gaffney wide receiver Dennis Smith picked up his first Power Five offer from South Carolina in early December. He was excited about the offer at the time and Saturday he will get a closer look at the Gamecocks when he attends their junior day.
Smith said since the offer, the Gamecocks have stayed in regular contact with Will Muschamp, Bryan McClendon and Bobby Bentley communicating at least twice a week. And he said they have made it clear to him how much he's wanted.
"They're saying I'd be a great asset to the program and they would love to have me," Smith said. "It would really be big to have a guy in state in their plans. I want to see how I feel about the people there and the people I'm going to be around."
Smith said he remains open with his thinking and he wants to take as many visits as he can to check out possibilities. He went to Duke last weekend and is also going to visit Clemson on March 4. He's also considering a visit to East Carolina on March 11 and North Carolina on March 25.
Smith said he also is in regular contact with Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott.
"I haven't gotten the offer yet but I feel like they are leaning towards it," he said. "They are telling me to hang with them and I'm still an option, that I fit the program with what they are trying to do."
Smith said between the Gamecocks and Tigers, USC has been recruiting him harder. He did not, however, grow up rooting for either one. He said he grew up a Florida State fan and his cousin is Seminole receiver Auden Tate.
Smith also has offers from Old Dominion, East Carolina, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina. He does not have a favorite.
Notes:
▪ Defensive lineman Torrion Stevenson of Branchville will be at USC Saturday with his parents and sisters. This will be his first recruiting visit to USC. The Gamecocks have not yet offered. He's also talking with NC State and South Carolina State. Stevenson said an offer from USC would lead to a commitment.
"That's something I would jump on automatically. I can just hope and pray." Stevenson said.
He does not have any other visits planned right now.
▪ South Carolina and Clemson target defensive back Kyler McMichael, of Duluth, Ga., will visit Alabama Saturday.
▪ South Carolina offered Friday defensive back Joe Foucha (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) of New Orleans.
▪ South Carolina Friday offered linebakcer Xavier Peters (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) of West Chester, Ohio.
