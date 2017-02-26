A goal for South Carolina’s O-line coach: Don’t get booed

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has a high standard for new offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
“He hasn’t given up a sack or a tackle for a loss,” Muschamp said. “So we love him. (That’s) how it works.”
But things aren’t so easy when adversity comes.
“First time we have a tackle for a loss, we’ll all be booing him,” Muschamp joked.
Practice began Saturday, and his team got its first hands-on work with the only new addition to the core coaching staff, a coach whose long journey since a short stint in Columbia has had him in charge of a team and at the sport’s highest level. Thus far in the offseason, a whole seven weeks since Wolford was hired, he’s met Muschamp’s early true standards.
“He’s a really good football coach,” Muschamp said. “He’s a really good fit on our staff. I love his mentality. He has a blue-collar mentality, much like myself in how he coaches the guys on the field. So I have been very pleased.”
Wolford spent 13 years as an offensive line coach at six different stops before a one-season stint coaching Steve Spurrier’s line in 2009. He made the uncommon jump right becoming a head coach, leading Youngstown State to a 31-26 record in five seasons.
Then he had two years as an assistant under two head coaches in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. It’s something that appeals to his new players.
“Any time that you see a guy that coached at a higher level like the NFL, you want to learn from what all he knows,” Gamecocks guard Donell Stanley said. “Because he knows what it takes there. And he knows what it takes to be successful. So yeah, he’s got his credentials.”
The current crew of South Carolina linemen will be playing under a new line coach for the first time in any of their careers. They’d all been brought in by Shawn Elliott, developed by him as he ran the show for seven seasons.
It means a different voice in practice and meetings, but not all that different.
“Offensive line coaches, they’re all pretty similar,” Stanley said. “Bunch of tough guys, intense guys. So they’ve got kind of the same mindset.”
Wolford and the staff have already started tweaking things. Muschamp announced top guard Zack Bailey is moving to tackle and D.J. Park will primarily be at guard.
The group is tasked with improving on a 2016 performance that was a struggle in the running and passing game. South Carolina allowed 3.15 sacks a game, 118th nationally, and more than one in five running plays went for zero or negative yardage.
And per Muschamp’s not-really-serious standards, woe is Wolford the first time a back is taken down behind the line.
“After that first tackle for loss,” Muschamp joked, “we’ll all be yelling.”
