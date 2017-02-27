Gamecocks football practice report: New looks up front

The first look at South Carolina spring football practice went quickly. Two of the three periods open on Monday were field goal and punting, and the 11-on-11 "speedball" period went quickly as the offenses performed well.
A few observations:
▪ The starting offensive line had Zack Bailey at right tackle and Malik Young at left. D.J. Park was replacing Bailey at his former left guard spot. Alan Knott and Cory Helms were at their usual center and guard spots respectively. It's notable that Bailey, who changed positions after the season, was first up at right tackle.
▪ The top defensive line was what one would expect, with returning tackle starters Ulric Jones and Taylor Stallworth and last year's No. 2s Dante Sawyer and D.J. Wonnum at end and Buck respectively. Keir Thomas was with the second team at end.
▪ Sophomore linebacker and local product T.J. Brunson got work at a No. 1 linebacker spot next to Bryson Allen-Williams.
▪ Antoine Wilder was the top nickel back and his is now wearing No. 29 (he was 21 last year). D.J. Smith and Steven Montac got first-team reps at safety, and Javon Charleston, now No. 17, was one of the second-team safeties.
▪ For the two “speedball” drives, the Gamecocks rolled out in the two-tight end look they ran most of last year. Hayden Hurst was the top tight end attached to the formation, with Jacob August playing with the 2s. K.C. Crosby was in the slot with the starters and gave way to Kiel Pollard.
▪ Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, working on the outside, had a nice leaping grab for a score. The other outside receivers were Terry Googer with the starters and Chavis Dawkins and Jared Washington with the second team. Both OrTre Smith and Bryan Edwards are being held out the team portions early in spring ball.
▪ Washington got open for a deep pass at the end of the second team drive, but dropped a really nice throw from Brandon McIlwain.
▪ As expected, Jake Bentley got the first-team reps at quarterback. McIlwain was with the second team.
▪ Mon Denson got the second-team reps at running back, as Dowdle and Williams split first-team work. A.J. Turner was reportedly in a yellow non-contact jersey.
▪ Freshman wide receiver OrTre Smith was in a yellow non-contact jersey, though he was one of the first players to catch punts. Pollard was also with the punt return group, which included cornerbacker Chris Lammons and Rashad Fenton.
▪ Offensive lineman Christian Pellage was also in a non-contact jersey.
▪ Freshman numbers were revealed. Smith will wear No. 18. Kaleb Chalmers will be No. 12. Jaylin Dickerson is No. 26. M.J. Webb wore No. 94. Summie Carlay was No. 73. Among other notable numbers: Gardner-Webb transfer Jaylan Foster is No. 47 and Wisconsin transfer Caleb Kinlaw is No. 32.
Comments