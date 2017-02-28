Gamecocks spring practice report: Pads on, McIlwain absent

There were a few changes as the Gamecocks held their third practice of the spring Tuesday, including players being in full pads.
During the media viewing period, USC’s field goal team worked with a live block team on the other side (as compared to each unit working separately), and a punting period was replaced by a set of screen/pattern matching drills and linemen/linebacker one-on-ones in an Oklahoma-style drill. In the past, the players and coaches said those two drills were primarily for building toughness.
The next practice with a media viewing period is Thursday morning.
Observations from Tuesday:
▪ Quarterback Brandon McIlwain was not there, which makes sense with a mid-week baseball game in the afternoon. Michael Scarnecchia was in at No. 2 QB.
▪ There was a little shuffling at receiver, with Jared Washington working in the slot with the starters and Terry Googer and Korey Banks outside. This likely doesn’t mean much long term, with presumed starter Deebo Samuel working with the receivers in the screen drill.
▪ Banks dropped a deep touchdown pass on what looked like a corner route.
▪ Chris Lammons was working at the No. 1 nickel spot. He and Antoine Wilder shared the role last year and got snap based on matchups.
▪ The second-team offensive line remained the same as it had the day before: Sadarius Hutcherson at left tackle, Blake Camper at right tackle, Donell Stanley at left guard, Trey Derouen at right guard and Chandler Farrell at center.
▪ Junior college product Kaleb Chalmers was a corner on the second team, with redshirt freshman Chris Smith on the other side. Chalmers worked at nickel during the receiver/defensive back drills.
▪ Linebacker Skai Moore worked with the second-string linebackers, with T.J. Brunson and Bryson Allen-Williams still with the starters.
▪ There was at least one play where it appeared Keir Thomas lined up inside, along with buck Daniel Fennell, tackle Kobe Smith and end Shameik Blackshear.
▪ Walk-on wide receiver Shemar Glenn was working with the second team, with Banks getting some work in the slot and Chavis Dawkins outside.
▪ Jaylin Dickerson and Javon Charleston remained as the second-unit safeties.
▪ During the screen/pattern-matching drills, safety Steven Montac got a little too physical, tackling someone during thud tempo. That earned a stern and direct rebuke from defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson.
▪ Tailback Ty’Son Williams was the first runner out with the starters. Rico Dowdle also practiced and went through some running back-specific special teams drills.
▪ Non-quarterbacks in yellow non-contact jerseys included but were not limited to offensive lineman Christian Pellage, wide receiver OrTre Smith, tailback C.J. Freeman, wide receiver Randrecous Davis, defensive lineman Jajuan Blankenship, offensive lineman Will Putnam and linebacker Brett Shore.
