News
Sports
Go Gamecocks
Go Columbia
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Customer Service
E-Edition
About Us
Contact Us
Archive Search
Photo Posters
Obituaries
News
All News
Local News
Crime & Courts
Business
Politics
Education
Military
State
Nation/World
Civil Rights
Charleston Shootings
Data, Weather and Traffic
Databases
Weather
Traffic
Politics
All Politics
The Buzz
SC Salary Database
GoGamecocks
All GoGamecocks
Football
Recruiting
Phil Kornblut
Baseball
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball
Other Sports
Columnists
Josh Kendall
David Cloninger
Sports
Sports
GoGamecocks.com
Clemson Tigers
High School Sports
College
NFL
NBA
NASCAR
MLB
Golf
Columnists
Baxter's Blitz
GoColumbia
All GoColumbia
Entertainment
Celebrities
Contests
Events & Movies
Events Calendar
Movies
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Pets
Health
Home & Garden
Religion News
Entertainment
Books
Social
Place Announcement
Features
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Special Sections
Living Here Guide
Opinion
All Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter or Op-Ed Column
Editorials
Opinion Extra
Columnists
Cindi Ross Scoppe
Robert Ariail
Business
Business
National Business
Technology
Shop Around
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Cars
Homes
Place an ad
USC Gamecocks Football
February 28, 2017 12:47 PM
Photos: South Carolina spring football practice
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Photos: South Carolina spring football practice
Photos: Monday's South Carolina spring football practice
Photos: USC spring football media day
Photos: South Carolina vs. South Florida at the Birmingham Bowl
Photos: Gamecocks at Birmingham Bowl pep rally
Photos: Gamecocks practice Tuesday in Birmingham
Photos: Gamecocks begin bowl practices in Birmingham
Photos: USC commitments, targets at 2016 Shrine Bowl
Trending Stories
SEC women’s tournament bracket set: Gamecocks the top seed
Shaka Smart: Dreher alum Tevin Mack released by Texas
AP Exclusive: Ex-congregants reveal years of ungodly abuse
South Carolina lands 1st commitment for 2018
Lexington mayor involved in multiple-vehicle collision
Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson
Photos: South Carolina vs. Western Carolina football
Photos: South Carolina vs. Florida football
Photos: USC vs Missouri football
Photos: USC vs. Tennessee
Photos: USC vs UMass football
Photos: South Carolina vs. Georgia
Photos: USC vs. Texas A&M
Photos: USC vs. Kentucky
Photos: Tailgating at first home game of 2016 at Williams-Brice Stadium
Photos: USC vs. ECU
Photos: South Carolina vs. Mississippi State
Photos: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
Photos: Gamecock football fan and photo day
Photos: Muschamp, Gamecocks hold final open practice of 2016
Photos: South Carolina's open Tuesday football practice