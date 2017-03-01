Brandon McIlwain will transfer from South Carolina

Quarterback Brandon McIlwain looked to be fighting for a backup spot on South Carolina’s football team and playing time on the baseball team.
As of Wednesday, he’s no longer a Gamecock.
The Pennsylvania native tweeted he’ll transfer from the university. He played one season of football after enrolling in the spring of 2016.
Please respect my decision. God has a plan. 2 Corinthians 5:17 pic.twitter.com/u1nZJE5VP6— Brandon McIlwain (@Mc11wain) March 1, 2017
With Brandon McIlwain announcing he is transferring South Carolina will be down a roster spot on its baseball team the rest of the season— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) March 1, 2017
USC's QB depth chart is perilously thin. McIlwain also another of the highly touted Northeast recruits who never panned out at USC.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) March 1, 2017
McIlwain came to Columbia as a four-star football prospect and a decorated baseball player, projected as a high draft pick. He was given the chance to play both sports, and saw a few at-bats last spring, though football was his first priority.
He earned a the No. 2 quarterback spot in August, became a starter in the season’s third game and lost the job after struggling against Kentucky and Texas A&M. Soon after, Jake Bentley took over the position and flourished.
McIlwain threw for 600 yards and ran for 127, with four total touchdowns. He got 10 at-bats in his first baseball season, and only played in one game in 2017, as a pinch runner. Both football coach Will Muschamp and baseball coach Chad Holbrook said McIlwain was focused primarily on baseball this spring.
The departure leaves USC with two scholarship passers, Bentley and Michael Scarnecchia. Bentley started the final seven games of 2016, and Scarnecchia missed all of last season with a shoulder injury. Scarnecchia played in one game on the final drive against LSU in 2015.
