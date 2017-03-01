Holbrook, Muschamp release statements on McIlwain transfer

Two-sport athlete South Carolina Brandon McIlwain announced his intention to transfer on Twitter and according to a release, he told the Gamecocks football and baseball coaching staffs he will leave at the end of the semester.
Both his coaches released statements on the departure.
“Brandon came by today and spoke to me about transferring from the University of South Carolina,” football coach Will Muschamp said. “I support his decision and wish him all the best.”
“Brandon has all the skills to be a terrific baseball player,” head baseball coach Chad Holbrook said. “I have no doubt as he devotes more time to the sport, he can do great things. We have enjoyed him immensely and we wish him well as his career moves forward.”
McIlwain, a 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback and outfielder, played in eight games for the Gamecock football team last fall as a true freshman, including three starts. The Newtown, Pa. native completed 62-of-118 passes (52.5 percent) for 600 yards with two touchdowns and rushed 63 times for 127 yards and a pair of scores. He has made one appearance as a pinch runner in the first nine games for the baseball squad this spring.
