Gamecocks spring practice observations: Drops aplenty, a new QB2

South Carolnia’s spring practice fell into the familiar script of field goal work, “speed ball” team work and the mix of Oklahoma-style drills and screen work for receivers and defensive backs. There were drops aplenty, the new No. 2 passer settling in and one kicker taking the lion’s share of the work.
Observations:
▪ As expected, Michael Scarnecchia was second in the quarterback line in pre-practice stretching, ahead of walk-ons, and ran the second team. He looked fine, but was the victim of at least two drops.
▪ All told, the team segment featured at least four drops, which is a decently high number for just two drives.
▪ The staff had the offense work out of its two-tight end personnel grouping, as they did on Monday. The offensive line two-deep didn’t have any changes, and the set of receivers also remained the same since Monday.
▪ Ty’Son Williams took the snaps at running back with the first team, and Rico Dowdle did not participate in team work. He was sitting at the back of the running back line in stretching, which could mean something or could mean nothing.
▪ Skai Moore got some work with the first-team linebackers, thought T.J. Brunson and Bryson Allen-Williams were still with the first group on the field. Moore was also with the second group, alongside, Spencer Eason-Riddle.
▪ Chris Lammons was back with the first team nickel defense, with Antoine Wilder on the second group. This reflects the way things ended last year, when Lammons played inside against more wide-open spread teams and Wilder came in only situationally.
▪ Keir Thomas was with Kobe Smith as the second-string defensive tackles and Shameik Blackshear at end. Later in the drive, Thomas moved outside and M.J. Webb came in at tackle. Aaron Thompson also got some snaps in the late going.
▪ Korey Banks was in with the second-string receivers and ran one jet sweep.
▪ Alexander Woznick took most of the field goal attempts in the opening period. Starting short and moving back, he hit out to at least 39 yards. Several other kickers came in after, including Michael Almond and Parker White, but they only took longer attempts and had trouble connecting.
▪ At least once, the coverage held up well enough to force Jake Bentley to try to run and he got tagged for a sack.
▪ The Oklahoma-style 1-on-1 blocking work pitted an offensive lineman/tight end against a defensive lineman or linebacker, with a back coming down a narrow chute and each back trying to make their block or tackle. Guards and centers usually lined up against defensive tackles, offensive tackles against ends or bucks and tight ends against ends, bucks or linebackers. It’s a good reminder of the role tight ends have to play in the running game, and how they can make or break some plays.
▪ A few matchups from that drill: Guard Cory Helms got the better of tackle Kobe Smith. Sophomore tight end Kiel Pollard beat Skai Moore. Defensive end Dante Sawyer beat offensive tackle Malik Young. Sophomore defensive end/tackle Keir Thomas bested Blake Camper. Sadarius Hutcherson won his rep with Blackshear, prompting the former four-star prospect to hurl his mouthpiece in anger.
▪ Injured players not participating in practice included but were not limited to linebacker Brett Shore, running back A.J. Turner, offensive lineman Christian Pellage, defensive lineman Jajuan Blankenship, wide receiver Randrecous Davis, running back C.J. Freeman, defensive back Morgan Vest and wide receiver Bryan Edwards. Wide receiver OrTre Smith was in yellow, but he was going though individual work.
