Texans GM: Clowney production moving toward potential

INDIANAPOLIS – When the Houston Texans made Jadeveon Clowney the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the 2016 version of Clowney is something like they thought they were getting.
“I think everybody knew what he was capable of from an athletic perspective. I mean, the guy is just gifted,” Texans general manager Rick Smith said at the NFL Combine this week. “I don’t know that anybody doubted that.”
What many people doubted after Clowney’s first season in the NFL, in which he played only four games due to injury, is whether or not he ever would be healthy enough to justify Houston’s selection. Last season, he was. Clowney was on the field for a career-high 14 games in his third season in the NFL and responded with a career-best six sacks and 52 tackles.
“He was injured that he didn’t produce the way we all anticipated (in his first year),” Smith said. “I think what you saw this year was a function of his availability. He was healthy. He has still got a long way to go. I think he recognizes that, but I think his appetite is wet for it because he can see how good he can be.”
Clowney now has 10.5 sacks and 99 tackles in 31 games in his first three NFL seasons.
“I think he can see how good our defense and our team can be with his production,” Smith said. “He fit and he worked and he has worked to get himself in this position through a lot of injury and it was just good to see him have the production and success that he had. He has a long way to go, though.”
Clowney did not escape the training room entirely this season. He missed three games due to injury and then had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee (he previously had microfracture surgery on his right knee) after the season. Clowney is splitting his offseason time between Houston and his hometown of Rock Hill, S.C., and recovering well, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said.
“I think he’s doing well,” O’Brien said. “We’re not really allowed to talk to these guys too much during the offseason. We can’t pick up the phone and talk to them about football. A lot of that is done through our training room, but from the reports I get from our medical staff is that he’s doing very well.”
