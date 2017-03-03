Top-rated in-state DE visits Gamecocks on IMG Academy trip

Thursday night around 6 p.m., a pair of buses from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., pulled up to the University of South Carolina and approximately 60 football prospects began making the rounds of the Gamecock program.
The most heralded of the group, at least to Gamecock fans, was defensive end Xavier Thomas, the Florence native who was met in Columbia by is mother and aunt. In fact, while his teammates stayed the night in Columbia, Thomas went home to Florence for the night and will rejoin the tour Friday as it heads to Georgia followed by stops at Tennessee, Wake Forest and finally Clemson on Saturday night.
Anderson native Stephon Wynn Jr. also is on the trip and Thursday's visit to USC was the latest of several visits he's made with the Gamecocks over the past couple of years.
"I've seen South Carolina a lot so it wasn't anything new but it was still a good visit," said Wynn of the nearly three-hour visit. "We ate, talked with the coaches, tried jerseys on, saw the indoor facility, locker room, weight room and we had meeting time with the position coaches."
Wynn said he got face to face time with Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson and they continue to encourage him to consider joining them.
"They told me they want me as a defensive end who can also switch down and play three technique," Wynn said. "That's what they want me to fit into their 4-3 defense."
Wynn has seen his offer list expand recently with new offers from Ohio State, Oregon, Central Florida, Miami and Alabama. He also has offers from Clemson, Penn State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Auburn. Wynn last month issued a list his top nine schools but now he's wiped the slate clean.
"I don't have any top schools, I'm still taking visits," he said. "I reopened my top schools because of the new offers I got recently. Eventually I will come up with a top five. I don't know when yet."
Wynn said the buses will put out of Columbia at 7:45 Friday morning with Georgia and Tennessee on Friday's agenda.
