South Carolina QB target watching Roper on visit

Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner returned to Columbia Thursday morning to watch the Gamecocks' fourth practice of the spring.
That was just the start of a full day for Joyner in Columbia. He also spent time with family in the city before returning to the university to hang out with his close friend Xavier Thomas and other prospects visiting from IMG Academy.
But the primary purpose of his visit was to watch practice with a focus on the quarterbacks.
"I just like the way Coach Roper coaches," Joyner said. "I liked the way Jake Bentley threw. They have definitely improved a lot since last year. They look more explosive and more put together."
Joyner also visited with Will Muschamp while on the visit.
Next on his agenda will be a trip to Oregon next week. And in two weeks he plans to visit Georgia. He also plans to visit Auburn in the next few weeks.
Joyner has seen Louisville and Virginia Tech come of his list, and they were two of his top five, so he's scratched that list and starting over as more offers are coming in, including one earlier this week from Notre Dame. He's also added recent offers from UCF, Oregon and Michigan State.
"It's exciting," he said. "Finally, I guess they (schools) are starting to see my talent. I'm blessed."
Joyner has set Father's Day on June 18th for making his college commitment.
