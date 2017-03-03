Gamecocks’ Kyle Markway ready to get back in the TE competition

After being sidelined with a foot injury in 2016, tight end Kyle Markway is fully recovered and ready to leave his mark on the South Carolina football team this season.
“I’d say I’m feeling just about 100 percent, 95 percent. I mean, I still have a few aches and pains here and there, which I’m feeling,” Markway said. “But it’s feeling really good right now, and I’m able to play like I used to.”
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore developed a stress fracture of his navicular bone during spring practice last season, and a screw was surgically inserted into his foot. Markway couldn’t pinpoint the cause of the injury, but suspects it developed over time from extensive running in the offseason.
He was listed as having a 50-percent chance of playing in the Gamecocks’ home-opener and traveled to Mississippi State in the second weekend of the season. But he did not play all season.
As a freshman, Markway played in all 12 of USC’s regular-season games, gaining experience blocking on special teams. The St. Louis, Mo., native logged three receptions for 57 yards.
Kurt Roper’s offensive system featured an increased use of tight ends in 2016, as Hayden Hurst and K.C. Crosby combined for 71 receptions for 833 yards. Markway said he liked the way tight ends were utilized in Roper’s scheme, and is excited about USC’s group for the upcoming season.
“We all kind of complement each other,” Markway said. “Hayden (Hurst) can do it all. Then, you’ve got KC (Crosby) and Kiel (Pollard), who are more of the receiving types. Then, me and Jacob (August), you see us more as the blocking types.”
With last season’s three leading tight ends – Hurst, Crosby and August – returning, Markway knows the competition will be heavy.
“I think we will all be able to play,” Markway said. “I’d like to get in the rotation playing again, staying healthy, and just making the team better.”
Coach Will Muschamp is excited about the competition at the position.
“I think we have really good depth with quality players at that position,” Muschamp said.
