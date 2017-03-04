Connor Shaw re-signs with Chicago Bears

Connor Shaw’s career with the Chicago Bears will continue.
South Carolina’s all-time winningest quarterback shared a photo via Twitter on Saturday of him signing a new contract with Chicago. He and Jay Cutler are now the only quarterbacks under contract with the Bears.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, “The move had long been expected; Shaw was an exclusive rights free agent and the Bears were effusive in their praise for him.”
Grateful to get back in a Bears uniform. Colossians 3:17 pic.twitter.com/maymAdaCnA— Connor Shaw (@cmshaw8) March 4, 2017
Shaw suffered a broken leg in an August preseason game and did not play in 2016.
“It’s getting back right. I’m getting the strength back. I’m back running and throwing, so taking it day by day and getting better every day,” he said last month at his football camp in Greenville. “I’ll be back right by the time OTAs come around in April.”
Prior to missing the 2016 season, Shaw sat out all of 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Browns after suffering a thumb injury in a preseason game. He was released by Cleveland last summer before signing with the Bears.
Shaw admitted it was difficult to sit out back-to-back years, but he’s staying positive.
“Any competitor, when you go down and have to watch another season it just kind of felt like déjà vu from being on IR in Cleveland and now Chicago, but it happens and you’ve got to remain confident and don’t be down on yourself and be negative,” Shaw said. “I was around a lot of good people after we caught the injury bug this year in Chicago. I was around a lot of guys that were going through the same thing. It’s all about perseverance and you find out who you are.”
