For USC’s Michael Almond, kicking is a joy

Not many college football players make their first career appearance in a bowl game.
But South Carolina place kicker/punter Michael Almond did and he rose to the occasion.
With starting punter Sean Kelly injured, the redshirt freshman Almond made his first career punt in the Birmingham Bowl. He learned he was punting for the first time when he arrived to the Gamecocks’ hotel three days before the game.
Almond, who walked on to the team in 2015, said he was initially very nervous, but his performance proved otherwise. In two punts, he averaged 44 yards, with his longest traveling 48. South Florida, which averaged 9.9 return yards per punt in 2016, was held to two total yards against USC.
“In my head, I was thinking, ‘Don’t shank it.’ That was my big thought and I kind of just focused on technique and tried to be good with it. They turned out good,” Almond said.
In 2015, Almond earned all-region and all-state honors as a senior at Westminster High in Atlanta. That year, he made 11 of 13 field goals and did not miss any of his 31 extra point attempts. He averaged 42 yards on 42 punts and had 40 touchbacks on 57 kickoffs.
With the South Carolina veteran specialists -- punter Sean Kelly, place kicker Elliott Fry and long snapper Drew Williams --graduating, coach Will Muschamp said finding their replacements is a big task. Almond’s versatility over several positions might help him land a starting spot.
“Alex Wozniak is a guy that we feel like has the ability to be our placekicker. He and Michael Almond will battle for that job. Joseph Charlton and Michael (Almond) will be the swing guys to punt,” Muschamp said.
Whether he handles field goals, punts or kickoffs, Almond plans to use his Birmingham Bowl experience to transition into a leadership role among his specialist teammates.
“Ever since I’ve been here, they’ve kind of been the leaders and the jokesters and you know, we would just all kind of follow behind them and now that they’re gone, it’s like Nick McGriff and me, we’re kind of the older guys now,” Almond said .
“I think just getting out on the field and realizing, it’s just like practice. That was a kind of a confidence booster for me.”
The USC specialists have been known for being the jokesters of the team. Last August, the group released a homemade music video on its Twitter account to the song “100 Years” by the band, Five for Fighting. The video, which featured McGriff riding a Moped around Williams-Brice Stadium and Fry lip syncing in a cowboy hat, went viral.
Almond said he hopes to keep the veteran specialists’ humor alive, but he also hopes to be as consistent as they were on the field.
“I think a little bit of Fry in everyone will live through us,” Almond said.
“There’s definitely some big shoes to fill. Like I said, we have a really talented group of specialists.”
