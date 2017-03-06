Three current Gamecocks will participate in football Pro Day

Nineteen players will participate in South Carolina’s Pro Timing Day on March 14 in Williams-Brice Stadium, including three who are surprise names on the list.

Offensive lineman Zack Bailey, tight end Hayden Hurst and wide receiver Deebo Samuel – all current members of the team – will work out for pro scouts alongside 16 former Gamecocks. This is the first year current collegiate players have participated in school pro days, and it’s part of a nationwide effort to allow NFL teams to gather more information on underclassmen so those team can better advise underclassmen who are considering early entry into the NFL. Their participation will not affect their status with the Gamecocks, a USC spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The idea of encouraging professional teams to scout players earlier surfaced last summer at the SEC’s annual meetings. The idea behind the initiative is pro teams will have better information available when some of these same players submit their names to the NFL’s underclassmen advisory committee near the end of the their junior seasons.

Former Gamecocks Matrick Belton, Jordan Diggs, Chaz Elder, Darius English, Elliott Fry, Kelsey Griffin, T.J. Holloman, Shannon James, Marquavius Lewis, Cedrick Malone, Chris Moody, Darius Paulk, Marcquis Roberts, Jonathan Walton, Drew Williams and Mason Zandi also will work out at USC’s pro day.