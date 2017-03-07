‘He’s the Buck:’ DJ Wonnum ready for starting role on D-line

After the South Carolina football team’s second practice in August of 2016, Will Muschamp mentioned D.J. Wonnum.
Wonnum didn’t come in as the highest rated recruit joining South Carolina’s defensive front. He was on the skinny side (236 pounds when he signed), a summer enrollee, the kind of profile that seems like a nice developmental prospect to those on the outside.
But early on, the head coach said Wonnum caught his eye. The pass rusher, who had few big offers and actually flipped from Indiana, noticed the comment, but kept doing the thing that earned it in the first place.
“I just continued to work,” Wonnum said.
That became a theme. Talk to Gamecocks assistants Lance Thompson and Mike Peterson, and the way Wonnum works gets mentioned early. He’s a player who came in his first year and became the top backup at the team’s Buck position, and went into spring ball this year as a projected starter.
As Thompson succinctly put it, “He is the Buck.”
So what’s different coming into Year 2?
“I feel like I’m a lot stronger,” Wonnum said. “And I feel like my first-step get-off is a little bit quicker right now, which, I’m still working on that.”
Off a season that saw him get 32 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks and a couple quarterback hurries rotating in for Darius English, he’s up to 250 pounds. Muschamp said he had a good offseason.
Mike Peterson, Wonnum’s position coach, said the sophomore was never afraid of work, something that stems from his family and upbringing. That got him the early playing time, and helped him toward a next step.
“I think now we’re really focusing on, he has a high school body,” said Peterson, who played in the NFL for more than a decade. “Turning a high school body into a college body. Putting some weight on, becoming stronger at the point of attack. And those are all things we’ve been working on this summer.”
Getting thrown in at Buck isn’t exactly an easy proposition. One play, he might be rushing the passer, the next trying to hold up against an SEC offensive tackle in the run game, the next out wide over an inside receiver.
It’s a job that players really just have to be slotted into to see if they fit. He had to learn behind someone also trying to learn the spot, Darius English, a senior who overcame nagging hip issues to post 9 1/2 sacks last season.
Wonnum likely will play a key role in replacing those numbers and will be tasked with helping USC’s pass rush break a three-year trend of struggling to get to the quarterback. But the sophomore took some things from the now-departed senior.
“I learned his work ethic,” Wonnum said. “Got to always work hard, speed and everything. He just coached me about the opponents, teams we played, showed me what they’re good at, what they’re not good at.”
He’ll be in a different role, a No. 1 guy backed up by Daniel Fennell and a set of younger players. He’s probably still getting fully suited to the wide-ranging position he admitted was a lot to take on when he started.
But he’ll likely go after it with the same thing that got him the quick start in a Gamecocks uniform: work.
“DJ Wonnum is a guy that’s an exceptionally talented kid physically,” Thompson said. “I think what makes D.J. really good is the way he approaches the game every day. He’s very mature, he’s got wonderful parents, he’s intelligent. He’s got all the intangibles that give a kid a chance to develop and grow.”
