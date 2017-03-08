Report: Former Gamecock Patrick DiMarco heading to new team

Former Gamecocks fullback Patrick DiMarco made his first Pro Bowl after the 2015 season and helped lead the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season.
According to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he’s about to be on the move.
After four years in Atlanta, Rapoport reported DiMarco will land with the Buffalo Bills. The deal will be 4-years for $8.5 million, $4 million guaranteed.
Source: The #Bills are bringing in FB Patrick DiMarco formerly of the #Falcons. It’s a 4-year deal worth $8.5M. More than $4M guaranteed.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017
DiMarco, who played tight end and fullback at USC, had 52 receiving yards and a touchdown last season. In his career, which included one-year stops with the San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, he has 273 yards on 37 receptions and one carry.
