USC Gamecocks Football

March 9, 2017 4:11 PM

Alshon Jeffery lands with Philadelphia Eagles on one-year deal

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Former South Carolina wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is leaving the Chicago Bears and signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, it’s a one-year, $14 million deal.

Jeffery spent the last five seasons in Chicago, posting more than 1,133 yards and 85-plus catches in back-to-back years. He battled injuries in 2015 and 2016, but still had at least 52 catches and 807 yards each year.

In three seasons in Columbia, Jeffery was a two-time All-SEC player and an All-American in 2010. That year, he had 88 catches for 1,517, both program records. He holds school records for career yards (Alshon Jeffery) and touchdowns (23, tied with Sidney Rice), and is tied for second in career receptions (183) despite forgoing his senior season.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How hard does Jake Bentley work? Let Bobby explain

View more video

Sports Videos