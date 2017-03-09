Alshon Jeffery lands with Philadelphia Eagles on one-year deal

Former South Carolina wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is leaving the Chicago Bears and signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, it’s a one-year, $14 million deal.
#Eagles and WR Alshon Jeffery have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/xRL0j7J73H— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 9, 2017
WR Alshon Jeffery is a 1-year deal for $14M to #Eagles.— Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2017
WR Alshon Jeffery just called me directly and said it is a "done deal" that he will go to the #Eagles— Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2017
Jeffery spent the last five seasons in Chicago, posting more than 1,133 yards and 85-plus catches in back-to-back years. He battled injuries in 2015 and 2016, but still had at least 52 catches and 807 yards each year.
In three seasons in Columbia, Jeffery was a two-time All-SEC player and an All-American in 2010. That year, he had 88 catches for 1,517, both program records. He holds school records for career yards (Alshon Jeffery) and touchdowns (23, tied with Sidney Rice), and is tied for second in career receptions (183) despite forgoing his senior season.
