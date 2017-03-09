Former Gamecock D.J. Swearinger signs with Washington Redskins

Former South Carolina safety D.J. Swearinger is on the move again, and he’ll soon be sharing a secondary with a familiar face.
Swearinger, who played at USC from 2009-2012, signed with Washington Redskins on Thursday, joining his high school teammate and former Carolina Panther Josh Norman. The pair were part of a state championship team at Greenwood in 2006.
The Redskins have signed safety D.J. Swearinger, a source said. He becomes the third defensive player Washington... https://t.co/XC52vvmRjB— John Keim (@john_keim) March 9, 2017
Swearinger spent his first two years in the NFL on the Houston Texans, and after spending part of 2015 in Tampa Bay, he landed with the Arizona Cardinals and made 12 starts with 66 tackles and three interceptions in 2016.
