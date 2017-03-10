Gamecocks keeping MJ Webb in one position early

South Carolina defensive lineman M.J. Webb got the biggest jump of the Gamecocks early enrollees.
The Morgan County (Ga.) High product joined the team almost as soon as he graduated high school, arriving in Columbia in December to compete in a few of the team’s bowl practices. Players had said the 6-foot-3, 285-pound four-star lineman could end up at tackle or on the outside.
But at the start, the South Carolina staff wants him in only one place.
“M.J. is going to be an inside player for us right now,” USC defensive line coach Lance Thompson said. “We’re going to put him at one position, let him learn that. No expectations, just teach him, coach him.”
The Gamecocks had a pair of freshman defensive tackles play last year, with Kobe Smith holding a smaller role and Keir Thomas, who will spend more time at end this year, carving out a place in the rotation.
Webb said his early start gave him an early shock with the speed and tempo of a college practice. He got his “welcome to college” moment when he was planted on his backside by his first college double team.
And that’s a start with the qualities Thompson sees in Webb.
“Mentally, psychologically, he’s wired the right way,” Thompson said. “He busts his butt. He’s very conscientious. You won’t have any issues.”
What kind of role Webb has in 2017 will be determined between now and the end of August, and part of it likely rests on the development of the other backup linemen. Starters Ulric Jones and Taylor Stallworth are back from last season, but both Thompson and Will Muschamp said the team needs Kobe Smith, Aaron Thompson and Stephon Taylor to grow into reliable rotation players.
So what comes in the short term for Webb?
“It’s going to be just learning things, getting bigger, faster, stronger,” Thompson said, “welcoming him into the world of SEC defensive line.”
