Reports: Captain Munnerlyn headed back to Carolina

A person familiar with negotiations says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract with unrestricted free agent cornerback Captain Munnerlyn.
Munnerlyn played with the team from 2009-2013 after being drafted out of South Carolina. He has spent the most recent seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
Terms of the deal were not immediately known Friday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the move hasn’t been announced.
Munnerlyn becomes the third former Minnesota Vikings player to come to Carolina in the past two days, joining left tackle Matt Kalil and wide receiver Charles Johnson.
Munnerlyn had 55 tackles and three pass breakups last season for the Vikings. He fills a need at nickel back for the Panthers.
I'm back #41— Captain Munnerlyn (@captain_41) March 11, 2017
Captain Munnerlyn: "They gave me $7 million in the first year. I couldn't beat that.'' $6 mill signing bonus, $1 million base.— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 11, 2017
Source: The #Panthers have agreed to terms to sign CB Captain Munnerlyn. The band getting back together.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2017
Captain Munnerlyn has signed a 4 year deal with the Panthers. @gmfb @NFLonFOX— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 11, 2017
Carolina #Panthers additions today:— Jon Stout (@JonStout89) March 11, 2017
Julius Peppers
Matt Kalil
Captain Munnerlyn
Mike Adams
Charles Johnson
Russell Shepard
2nd round pick
