March 10, 2017 9:25 PM

Reports: Captain Munnerlyn headed back to Carolina

The Associated Press

A person familiar with negotiations says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract with unrestricted free agent cornerback Captain Munnerlyn.

Munnerlyn played with the team from 2009-2013 after being drafted out of South Carolina. He has spent the most recent seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Terms of the deal were not immediately known Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the move hasn’t been announced.

Munnerlyn becomes the third former Minnesota Vikings player to come to Carolina in the past two days, joining left tackle Matt Kalil and wide receiver Charles Johnson.

Munnerlyn had 55 tackles and three pass breakups last season for the Vikings. He fills a need at nickel back for the Panthers.

