Jonathan Walton gives RB a go at USC’s pro day; no 40 for Fry

South Carolina linebacker Jonathan Walton didn’t plan to do any offensive work at South Carolina’s Pro Day on Tuesday morning.
But when the opportunity arose, he wasn’t going to miss his chance.
“I didn’t focus much on training for running back drills,” Walton said. “But I came out and did running back drills also, so that was pretty neat.”
The 6-foot, 230-plus pound defender had played offense in high school and got work as a blocking back in certain packages for USC in 2015. He caught a 10-yard touchdown pass against Tennessee and spent 2016 as a starting middle linebacker.
He said he’d play anywhere to find a place at the next level, with defense, offense and special teams all in the mix.
“I like to show versatility,” Walton said. “I also got word that some teams would like me at fullback, so I gave it a shot today.”
Underclassmen get their feet wet
Although guard Zack Bailey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end Hayden Hurst were around for the workouts Tuesday, they didn’t take part in the on-field activities. Instead, the underclassmen were measured and weighed and got the chance to interact with the scouts and NFL personnel on hand.
“It’s good that the NCAA and NFL came together to get more information on draft-eligible guys,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said, “so they can make better decisions in December.”
Muschamp has been on the other side of this, as he helped analyze prospects and work players out in the year he was with the Miami Dolphins. He mentioned there were certain subtle things he looked for, such as change of direction and the ability to fight through fatigue on certain drills.
Overall, he downplayed the importance of the workouts.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to come back to the tape,” Muschamp said. “You don’t play football in shorts.”
Mason’s words of wisdom
Former Gamecocks offensive tackle Mason Zandi came out of his Pro Day upbeat, declaring he loved every second of being there. Early on, the 6-foot-9 lineman ran his 40 in a shirt that read “speed kills,” and later, he said he was happy with his position work.
There were a few nerves for “the biggest job interview” of his life, but he seemed focused on taking a positive attitude.
“I love this process. There’s nothing I don’t enjoy,” Zandi said. “This is advice to everybody: If you want to make something of your career, you’ve got to enjoy the process.”
Fast Fry
Leg strength has always been a question for South Carolina kicker Elliott Fry, and he came out of Tuesday with the sense he’d performed well on that front. He knows it’s rare for a kicker to get picked in the NFL Draft, so he wouldn’t be too upset if it doesn’t happen.
He also noted that his training isn’t like his teammates, who often went to warmer locales to work on prep for various drills. All he did was kick, which he could practice on his own. Up until a day before the Pro Day, he wanted to take his shot to try at least one speed drill.
“I had a pretty decent 40 time earlier on,” Fry said. “I was planning on doing it. I realized I hadn’t ran it in probably like two years. You have all these guys out here training for right weeks to do it. I hadn’t really trained at all.”
Notes
▪ Citadel fullback Tyler Renew, the hero in the Bulldogs’ upset of at Williams-Brice in 2015, participated in the Tuesday’s festivities.
▪ Former Gamecocks linebacker and Kansas transfer Marcquis Roberts was scheduled to take part in the workout, but was not allowed to as he’ll have a chance at Kansas’ Pro Day.
▪ Pharoh Cooper and Brandon Shell, members of the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets, respectively, were both on hand.
▪ Defensive tackle Kelsey Griffin said he was happy with his 26 reps on the bench press but wished he could have done a few more.
