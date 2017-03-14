Gamecocks’ Darius English beats nerves, fulfills Pro Day goals

Former South Carolina defensive lineman Darius English felt the nerves before Tuesday’s Pro Day workouts in front of NFL scouts.
He hadn’t been invited to the NFL Combine, meaning Tuesday was in many ways his only shot at drills that build the base of a player’s profile in the draft process. He spent the past few months training at Buford, Ga., leading up to the one chance.
“It’s a long process,” English said. “It can be stressful, but that’s the time you’ve got to depend on family and friends just to be there for you. You can feel like you’re going backwards some days, but you’ve just got to stay strong and keep faith.”
His faith paid off.
He came away feeling he helped himself. He weighed in at 248 pounds, more than 10 heavier than his listed playing weight. He put up 19 reps on the bench press, enough to show some strength in a narrow, 6-foot-5 frame.
That English, who also ran a 4.84 40-yard dash, is in position to possibly be drafted is a credit to his last year. He was a reserve with a knack for getting to the quarterback in 2015 (4 1/2 sacks), and blossomed into the team’s top pass rusher with 9 1/2 sack in his first year coached by Will Muschamp’s staff.
He’s currently listed as right on the edge of being taken in the seventh round by CBSSports’ rankings.
“Darius looks great today,” Muschamp said. “I wish he weighed 248 when he played for us, but really proud of seeing him and his work ethic and what he’s put in.”
USC outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson said English came into 2016 a little banged up with the reputation as an incomplete player. But the senior was put in position to do the things he did best when game time came around.
As of his Pro Day interview with the media, English had not talked Tuesday with any scouts in-depth. He got that chance at the East-West Shrine Game, when he met with around 16 teams.
English said his pre-draft training was fraught with peaks and valleys. He wanted to just get after it the whole time, and had to learn to pull back in spots.
He admitted that not getting a Combine spot added to that, putting more weight and pressure on Tuesday’s workout. He also had to overcome a hamstring injury that came up a few weeks prior.
He did what he set out to do, and now can only work and wait to see how things fall. Not bad for a day that made him more anxious than a Saturday at Williams-Brice.
“I was more nervous before this than a game,” English said, “because a game, you know you’re out there with your teammates. If you mess up on one thing, your teammates have your back. But this is more of an individual performance. It’s all on you.”
Comments