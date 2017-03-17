South Carolina getting through spring down two key WRs

South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards is taking it in stride.
No, he’s not happy to have been so limited in the Gamecocks’ spring practice as he recovers from offseason hernia surgery. But when he talked about it after the team reconvened following spring break, he seemed to understand exactly why it was happening.
“It’s frustrating,” Edwards said. “But you’ve just got to be able to take your time and go through the process and come back healthy. That’s my main goal is just to come back healthy, have no hiccups throughout the season.”
Edwards saw his final high school season shortened by a knee injury. He came back to earn a first-team spot last spring, and then delivers a 44-catch, 590-yard, four-touchdown freshman campaign, including more than 100 yards in his first college game.
Development slowed
Edwards’ absence is augmented by the fact top recruit OrTre Smith has spent the early part of spring in a yellow non-contact jersey, not doing 11-on-11 work. He also had his senior season of high school end early with a high ankle injury.
A big downside of that is the USC passing game is without a starter and potential starter (with Deebo Samuel’s move to play the slot more), as it tries to move toward more three-receiver looks. Quarterback Jake Bentley is there, plus all the tight ends and running backs, but those two tall targets are not.
“Of course it hurts, not being out there and getting reps,” Edwards said. “But me and OrTre, we’ve just got to take our time and get back on the field. We’ve got a summer to go through, and we’ve got the rest of the spring.”
Despite both being returning starters, Bentley really only got half a season to develop his chemistry with Edwards, as the young passer started getting first team work after six games.
New skills
Some players are cagy about their spring practice goals. USC starting tailback Rico Dowdle was not.
The sophomore, who missed the first four games with a groin and then burst onto the scene, said his aim is to work on a smaller point, something he doesn’t need the ball in his hand to do.
“A goal I set for the spring is better pass protection,” Dowdle said. “Which comes with better knowledge of the game. Knowing exactly where to be.”
Up until last season, Dowdle played quarterback, so it makes sense he wouldn’t be well-versed in some of the finer points of the position.
USC did not keep A.J. Turner (195 pounds) and Dowdle in the backfield on passing plays often this past season, instead sending them out as check-down options in the flat. At 216 pounds, Dowdle would likely have the size to better withstand a blitzing linebacker.
