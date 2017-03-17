USC Gamecocks Football

March 17, 2017 8:06 PM

Brett Favre praises the Gamecocks receivers he played with in NFL

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre was a guest speaker at this year’s Will Muschamp Coaches Clinic.

Favre retired in 2010 with the most passing touchdowns and yards in NFL history. He won three MVP awards and led the Packers to the Super Bowl.

Favre spoke to USC and high school coaches on Friday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

