March 18, 2017 11:37 AM

Watch: Brett Favre throws to USC receivers

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

NFL great Brett Favre, in town for the Will Muschamp Coaches Clinic, attended Saturday’s Gamecocks practice at Williams-Brice Stadium and even got involved throwing passes to South Carolina’s receivers.

