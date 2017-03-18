Watch: Brett Favre throws to USC receivers

NFL great Brett Favre, in town for the Will Muschamp Coaches Clinic, attended Saturday’s Gamecocks practice at Williams-Brice Stadium and even got involved throwing passes to South Carolina’s receivers.
Farve out here slinging that rock #comeback pic.twitter.com/VcmkTlGs62— Perry Parks (@CoachParks84) March 18, 2017
Brett Favre Sideline pic.twitter.com/8s2QJooz2E— Team 3 Sports (@Team3Sports) March 18, 2017
"3 of the best WR's I've ever played with went to school at South Carolina"— Bryan McClendon (@CoachBmac_) March 18, 2017
Brett Favre pic.twitter.com/mnIBYfBnSP
Comments