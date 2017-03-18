South Carolina WR sidelined for spring; RB might be as well

Sophomore running back A.J. Turner has not participated in South Carolina’s spring practices this year due to a hamstring injury and may not return before the April 1 spring game.
“We are hoping to get him back next week, but we want to be careful with that,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said Saturday. “He’s a really good football player.”
Turner’s injury is one of string of minor but irritating issues South Carolina has experienced this spring. Sophomore wide receiver Randrecous Davis will have surgery to repair a sports hernia and miss the remainder of spring, and wide receivers Bryan Edwards (sports hernia) and OrTre Smith (ankle) have been limited in most of the first eight practices.
“We just have to get our offensive skill on the field all at once,” Muschamp said. “That’s been a little frustrating.”
Turner was South Carolina’s second-leading rusher last year, finishing with 497 yards on 116 carries. He started four games.
Davis looked ready to make an impact early last season and had one catch for 7 yards before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.
“I’m disappointed for him,” Muschamp said. “He’s going to be a really good football player for us and he’s had some soft tissue issues we’re working through.”
Edwards and Smith have participated in all the team’s individual and skeleton practice work but had not participated in an full team drills until Smith did Saturday.
Safety Chris Lammons (foot) and linebacker Skai Moore (ankle) have almost missed some time recently but are expected back next week.
