Marcus Lattimore becomes spokesman for local restaurant

Sub Station II announced a new partnership with Marcus Lattimore as company corporate spokesperson. Lattimore will help represent the company through social media, marketing materials, and during new location openings and special events. Sub Station II will also be partnering with the Marcus Lattimore Foundation by donating box meals for his summer youth camps.
"I'm excited to be a part of the Sub Station II family. I've been a customer for over fifteen years, and now to represent this high quality brand is a great honor. This company is first class and it starts with the people," Marcus said.
Marcus first discovered Sub Station II during high school in the upstate. He was delighted to find a convenient location close to the University of South Carolina, where he spent three years playing football as one of the Gamecocks’ most productive and loved running backs. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, but due to injury, was forced to retire from football at the age of 23.
Currently, Marcus resides in Columbia, SC, where he is the head football coach for Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, and is heavily involved with the Marcus Lattimore Foundation. He eats at the Sub Station II in Cayce, S.C. 1-2 times a week. He also dines at the Sub Station II locations in Spartanburg, SC when he visits his hometown.
