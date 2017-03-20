USC Gamecocks Football

March 20, 2017 5:27 PM

Watch Frank Martin get soaked in in locker room after Duke win

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina men’s basketball Frank Martin wasn’t making it out of the locker room dry Sunday night, his team made sure of it.

In a trend that’s involved Michigan and Wisconsin among others, the Gamecocks doused their head man after making the Sweet 16 with an upset of Duke. Relive the moment from multiple angles:

