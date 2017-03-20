Watch Frank Martin get soaked in in locker room after Duke win

South Carolina men’s basketball Frank Martin wasn’t making it out of the locker room dry Sunday night, his team made sure of it.
In a trend that’s involved Michigan and Wisconsin among others, the Gamecocks doused their head man after making the Sweet 16 with an upset of Duke. Relive the moment from multiple angles:
The South Carolina locker room looked like a whole lot of fun after their win over Duke. pic.twitter.com/Tx0gZV1vvp— March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 20, 2017
CELEBRATE!!! #Gamecocks advance to the #Sweet16!! #MarchMadness #ForeverToThee @FrankMartin_SC pic.twitter.com/WEnlETDpv9— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) March 20, 2017
