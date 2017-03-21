Practice report: Young South Carolina WRs on the mend

1:01 Wow! Gamecocks celebrate win over Duke, head to Sweet 16 Pause

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

3:24 Frank Martin: USC has good offense to go with great defense

0:35 Gamecock defense runs a drill during spring practice

1:48 Frank Martin 'unbelievably proud' of his Gamecocks

1:23 St Patricks Day in Five Points- What is your beverage of choice?

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:25 Confederate flag? HB2? Frank Martin impassioned reaction to issues

1:14 Staley on Allisha Gray health, A'ja Wilson performance