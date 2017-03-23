Shameik Blackshear impresses with strength, quickness

1:00 Gamecocks in Madison Square Garden Pause

1:12 USC seniors share the vision Frank Martin brought to them

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4

0:41 Carolina Band plays Happy Birthday for Frank Martin in New York

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:47 USC a one-hit wonder? No way, Thornwell says

3:02 Thornwell, Notice and Dozier preview Baylor, talk about playing in New York City

2:52 Frank Martin happy for recognition Sindarius Thornwell is receiving

3:08 Chad Holbrook talks shutout win over Charleston Southern