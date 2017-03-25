Bentley shines as South Carolina moves toward spring game

Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley stood out Saturday as South Carolina held its second scrimmage of spring practice.
“I thought Jake through the ball extremely well today, very accurate, especially in the third down period, and looked really sharp directing our offense,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “There is a quiet confidence in himself that helps our team, helps some of our younger players especially to understand, ‘This guy understands what we’re trying to do.’ ”
The Gamecocks will have three practices this week, culminating with the April 1 spring game in Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina opened Saturday’s work with Bentley in red zone drills.
“We did a lot of red zone work today. It’s critical to score touchdowns. It’s demoralizing to have to settle for field goals down there so we have to score touchdowns,” Muschamp said. “I like Jake’s decision making (in the red zone).”
South Carolina’s spring game will feature offensive starters versus defensive starters and second-teamers against second-teamers.
“I know some people load a team, but we want to get better,” Muschamp said. “It’s another opportunity to get better and iron sharpens iron.”
The Gamecocks “have made some good strides” this spring, Muschamp said.
“We have had a physical spring and that’s what we needed to have,” he said. “We have improved our physicality. We won’t know until Sept. 2 how far we’ve come, but I feel like we’re an improved team. We’re a team that’s taken some very positive steps forward from where we were last fall.”
The scrimmage was closed to the media and public.
Injury Update
Sophomore wide receiver Bryan Edwards (sports hernia) continues to practice in a non-contact jersey but got some scrimmage work Satuday.
“He looked really good today,” Muschamp said. “He made a couple really nice third down catches.”
Reserve offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson suffered an ankle injury near the end of practice, but Muschamp didn’t indicate it was a major injury.
Waiting On Freshmen
The defenders among South Carolina’s 2017 recruiting class who will enroll this summer better be ready to play this fall, Muschamp indicated.
“We have improved our team speed defensively, but we are going to have to have some guys come in and help us defensively in the fall that aren’t here yet,” he said. “We have to give some new guys some opportunity. I’ve seen enough of what I’ve seen on some of these guys.”
Spring Star
Freshman safety Jaylin Dickerson has impressed his coaches and teammates since arriving on campus. The early enrollee from North Carolina is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound three-star prospect who has worked as a second-teamer most of this spring.
“He’s extremely bright, and we have thrown everything at him that we can throw,” Muschamp said. “He’s making mistakes, but he’s making mistakes full speed and he makes plays. He might have been totally out of position, but he’s going to make a play and I love that.”
Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
Muschamp was still uncertain Saturday if he would be watching the Gamecocks men’s basketball team play Florida on Sunday from his couch or from Madison Square Garden.
“I haven’t talked to (athletics director Ray) Tanner. I’d love to watch it live, but if I watch it on TV, that’ll be alright,” he said. “Excited about watching our guys get a chance to go to the Final Four.”
Muschamp has served as the head football coach at both schools.
Ladies Day
South Carolina held its annual Women’s Clinic this weekend and had “about 500” attendees, Muschamp said.
“I wish we could have bottlex the excitement and the energy they had for our team today,” he said.
