ESPN ranks Sindarius Thornwell top player at the Final Four

Sindarius Thornwell came a long way to get to this point.
He’d always been a key scorer for the Gamecocks, one of the top shot-takers on two squads that struggled and one that just missed an NCAA Tournament trip. Now he’s got ESPN calling him the top player in the Final Four.
John Gasaway of ESPN ranked Thornwell as the top player going to Phoenix this weekend. He calls the rankings “two parts tournament, one part regular season,” with no attention given to professional potential.
He had P.J. Dozier 11th, Chris Silva 13th, Duane Notice 18th and Kotsar 24th on the top-25 list.
Thornwell’s game took a massive step up this season as he’s averaged 21.6 point (up from 13.4), 72. rebounds (from 4.8), 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals, while shooting 44.7 percent (up from 38.2). In the NCAA Tournament, he’s averaged 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.8 free-throw attempts while shooting 50 percent and leading the Gamecocks on the best March run in program history.
