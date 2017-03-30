Shon Carson getting second chance at baseball career

Former South Carolina running back Shon Carson tried his hand at playing two sports in 2013 when he spent a spring with the Gamecocks baseball team.
Now the one-time late-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Reds out of high school is getting another chance at a professional baseball career.
Carson has signed to play with the New Jersey Jackals in the Canadian-American Association of Professional Baseball. The Jackals’ season starts May 18.
Carson graduated from South Carolina after the 2015 season.
In his one baseball season at USC, Carson went 6-for-31 with seven runs scored, a double and two RBIs in 18 games, nine starts.
He was an Rawlings First Team All-American at Lake City High School, rated the No. 54 high school prospect in the nation and No. 4 in the state of South Carolina in 2011 by Perfect Game USA.
On the football field, Carson ran for 703 yards and five touchdowns on 134 carries, adding 124 yards and two scores on 16 catches in a five-year career.
The Can-Am league is an independent minor league unaffiliated with Major League Baseball.
