March 31, 2017 11:33 AM

Report: USC finalizes nonconference schedule for 2018

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

South Carolina has added Coastal Carolina and UT-Chattanooga to future football schedules, FBSchedules.com reported on Friday.

According to the report, the Gamecocks will face Chattanooga and Coastal in 2018 at Williams-Brice Stadium, and host the Chanticleers again in 2020.

The Coastal game is the season opener on Sept. 1, 2018, with the Chants receiving a $1.2 million guarantee, according to FBSchedules. The 2020 matchup means $1.4 million for Coastal.

Coastal moves up to the Sun Belt Conference and the FBS on July 1.

The USC-Chattanooga game will be played at Williams-Brice on Nov. 17, 2018. The FCS opponent will receive a $400,000 guarantee, according to FBSchedules.

The Gamecocks’ 2018 nonconference schedule is now set: USC will host Coastal (Sept. 1), Marshall (Sept. 15) and UT-Chattanooga (Nov. 17), and travel to Clemson on Nov. 24.

Also in 2018, South Carolina hosts SEC foes Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas A&M and has road games at Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss.

