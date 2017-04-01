Bentley, Edwards shine for Gamecocks; Xavier Thomas on hand

South Carolina football held its annual Garnet and Black Spring Game on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Some news and notes:
▪ The Black team won 35-24 over Garnet.
▪ Quarterback Jake Bentley connected with wide receiver for a pair of first-half touchdowns. Bentley in the first half was 13-of-26 for 236 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Bentley finished with 301 yard passing and three scores. Edwards had four catches for 111 yards and two scores, all in the first half.
▪ Running back Ty’Son Williams, who transferred to USC from North Carolina, had 11 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half.
▪ Wide receiver Jerad Washington scored a 40-yard touchdown on a pass from Michael Scarnecchia. The Gamecocks’ backup QB was 17-of-29 for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first half.
▪ Jamarcus King left the game in the first quarter with a right arm injury. Will Muschamp said after the game that the injury was believed to be a crack in King’s forearm. Muschamp was optimistic that King would be OK and lifting weights in two weeks.
▪ Defensive back Steven Montact left that game with a stinger but should be OK.
▪ Hassan Belton and Rashad Fenton had first-half interceptions.
▪ Freshman safety Jaylin Dickerson led the defense with 12 tackles. Cornerback Kaleb Chalmers had eight tackles.
▪ A number of 2017 signees were at the game, including quarterback Jay Urich, cornerback Jamyest Williams, offensive lineman Eric Douglas, tight end Will Register, wide receiver Shi Smith and defensive back Zay Brown.
▪ Top 2018 recruiting targets were also present, including defensive end Xavier Thomas and quarterback Dakereon Joyner.
▪ Among those who did not play: Deebo Samuel, Chris Lammons, AJ Turner, Christian Pellage, DJ Park, Sadarius Hutcherson and Randrecous Davis.
▪ Spring awards were given to: offensive player of spring Jake Bentley; defensive player of spring Dennis Wonnum; special teams players of spring D.J. Smith and Bryson Allen-Williams; Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete was Hayden Hurst; Harold WHite GPA award-winners were Bryan Edwards, Daniel Fennell and Alex Woznick.
Yep. Xavier Thomas is here. pic.twitter.com/kED9a1bKkw— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) April 1, 2017
And Jamyest Williams here too at #Gamecocks spring game @Jamy0602 pic.twitter.com/3XrD0LWeTb— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) April 1, 2017
