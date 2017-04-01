Moore shielded from much of spring game, shines anyway

Skai Moore’s day was short but successful.
The South Carolina linebacker played only one quarter in the team’s spring game Saturday, but pronounced himself ready for the 2017 season. Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles from 2013-2015, but missed the 2016 season as he recovered after having neck surgery. This spring was his first contact since the end of the 2015 season.
“It makes you appreciate the game a lot more and the opportunities that you have, but I mean as far as it being fun, spring is spring, there’s nothing too fun about it,” Moore said. “I know I can make plays. I’m pretty confident in that. I think I can come in where I left off from.”
Quarterback Jake Bentley believes the same thing.
“Every day he was a factor in practice,” Bentley said. “It got to the point that the read told us, ‘throw it here,’ but you thought, ‘Skai is there,’ ” Bentley said. “He’s able to take his coaching and tweak it a little bit because he’s so smart. If he has to cover curl-flat, but he sees the flat route first, he’s going to jump it. He’s a great player, and it’s hard to go against him.”
At one point, the Gamecocks had Moore playing the deep safety spot.
Injury update
Starting cornerback Jamarcus King left the game in the first quarter with what is believed to be a broken arm, but the Gamecocks think he will be able to return to full activity this summer.
“He should be fine,” Muschamp said. “He’ll be lifting in two weeks.”
Steven Montac, who started Saturday at nickel back but has been starting at safety, left in the second half with what Muschamp called a “stinger,” but is expected to be fine.
Several players didn’t suit up for the game because of minor injuries, including wide receiver Randrecous Davis (sports hernia), running back A.J. Turner (hamstring), offensive tackle Sadarius Hutcherson (ankle) and cornerback Chris Lammons (sprained arch).
Starting wide receiver Deebo Samuel and starting tight end Hayden Hurst suited up but didn’t play because the coaching staff didn’t want to risk injury.
O-line improvement
South Carolina’s offensive line held its own against the defensive line, paving the way for 908 yards of total offense.
First-year offensive line coach Eric “Wolford has done a great job, and they’ve kind of got that edge back to them,” Bentley said. “They are doing a great job and everyone is continuing to get better.”
Spring awards
Bentley was named the offensive player of the spring by the team’s coaches, and defensive end Dennis Wonnum was named defensive player of the spring. D.J. Smith and Bryson Allen-Williams earned the honor for special teams. Hurst was give the Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award, while Bryan Edwards, Daniel Fennell and Alex Woznick earned the offensive, defensive and special teams GPA awards.
Kicking competition
Woznick appears to have wrapped up the starting place-kicking job. The freshman walk-on was 3-for-6 Saturday, with two of the misses coming from 52 and 54 yards. He hit kicks of 47, 48 and 50 yards.
“He’s had an outstanding spring,” Muschamp said.
Joseph Charlton and Michael Almond continue to compete for the starting punting job, while Charlton and Parker White will share the kickoff duties.
“I think we’re in good hands,” Muschamp said. “You never know until Sept. 2 and have to go out and hit that game-winner. It’s hard to simulate that, but the ability is there for us to be extremely successful.”
Comments