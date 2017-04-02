Five things we learned in the spring game

What we learned at the USC spring football game:
1. Bentley, offense will be better
Deebo Samuel and Hayden Hurst were spectators for the Garnet and Black game so the fact the two offenses combined for 908 yards of offense is noteworthy. Quarterback Jake Bentley is entrenched as the starter and could compete for All-SEC honors. Running back Ty’Son Williams might be the starter for the N.C. State game on Sept. 2. The transfer from UNC showed the ability to get to the perimeter and make guys miss. Rico Dowdle and A.J. Turner proved last season they could be a spark so the rushing game should be much improved behind an experience offensive line. When healthy, Bryan Edwards is a huge difference-maker as receiver and provides a great 1-2 punch with Samuel. Kiel Pollard, Jared Washington, OrTre Smith, K.C. Crosby and Jacob August showed they can be capable playmakers.
2. Defense will probably change
Muschamp wasn’t shy in offering the opinion that several freshmen could make huge impacts, especially on defense. Even though the Gamecocks stayed in a base look Saturday, they rarely got pressure on the quarterback by rushing four. That’s going to give newcomers like Javon Kinlaw, Sherrod Greene, Brad Johnson and Aaron Sterling opportunities to play early. The secondary is seasoned, but several older guys must hang on to their starting spots. Zay Brown, Tavyn Jackson, Keisean Nixon and Jamyest Williams arrive this summer.
3. Special Team spots up for grabs
The Gamecocks lost their place-kicker, punter and long snapper from last year so finding replacements has been a high priority. The only position that is settled is place-kicker. Alexander Woznick was 3-of-6 during the spring game but two of his misses were from 52 and 54 yards. He’s got a booming leg and his range is up to 55 yards. He did miss a 32-yarder so finding constancy is going to be crucial in replacing Elliott Fry, the school’s all-time leading scorer. Joseph Charlton and Michael Almond will battle for the punting duties.
4. Skai Moore is healthy
Moore played the first quarter of the spring game but showed he has no lingering issues with a neck injury that cost him the 2016 season. Coach Will Muschamp said Moore was never tentative and has played like expected.The senior led the Gamecocks in tackles his first three seasons.
5. Have to avoid injuries
Depth has proven to be a key area for the Gamecocks. They were razor thin at several positions last season and that showed at times. Lammons, Turner, receiver Randrecous Davis, and offensive linemen D.J. Park, Sadarius Hutcherson and Christian Pellage didn’t suit up Saturday. Jamarcus King broke his arm during the spring game, and Steven Montac was shaken up with a stinger.
