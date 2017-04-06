Where to see Will Muschamp speak this May

With spring football done, South Carolina’s coaches will soon be on the road to see recruits.
Coach Will Muschamp will be on the road to see some fans as well.
He will tour the state in May, with at least five stops, plus s trip to Atlanta, the Gamecock Club announced Thursday. He’ll speak at local Gamecock Clubs and answer fan questions. Full event details will be available at a late date.
GAMECOCK CLUB- SPURS UP
WILL MUSCHAMP WILL BE VISITING:
LANCASTER – MAY 2
YORK – MAY 4
DARLINGTON – MAY 9
GREENWOOD – MAY 11
ATLANTA – MAY 16
CHARLESTON – MAY 18
