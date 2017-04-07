Former South Carolina lineman gets workout with Panthers

Former South Carolina offensive lineman Mason Zandi harbors the same dreams of any college football player: get a chance, get a look and hopefully spend some time in the NFL.
It’s no guarantee with the NFL Draft still a few weeks away, he’s at least getting a look.
Zandi tweeted Friday he’d finished up a workout with the Carolina Panthers.
Had a great workout with the @Panthers !! Blessed with every opportunity!!— Mason Zandi (@MasonZandi) April 7, 2017
The 6-foot-9, 315-pound tackle started 24 games in his USC career, 23 in the past two seasons. He was the starting left tackle in 2016, the only senior on a line that had an up-and-down performance across the season.
The offensive tackle spot has been an issue for the Panthers the past few seasons. Daryl Williams is listed as the starting right tackle, after getting 10 starts in 2016, while injury-prone left tackle Matt Kalil signed a big deal to come to Charlotte this offseason.
Comments