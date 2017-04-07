ESPN: Former top-150 recruit considering South Carolina

Former Louisville cornerback Shaq Wiggins started his career at Georgia, then followed Todd Grantham to Louisville.
Grantham is now at Mississippi State, which has reportedly been blocked as a graduate transfer destination by Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino. So now South Carolina could be in play.
Wiggins told ESPN he’s strongly considering the Gamecocks, along with Tennessee. He’s blocked from going to Kentucky, Mississippi State, Purdue, Notre Dame and Western Kentucky.
“When [Petrino] said Mississippi State, I was like, it had to be deeper than what it seems to be because Louisville doesn’t play Mississippi State,” Wiggins told ESPN. “It just so happened to be Mississippi State on there, once Coach Grantham left.
“I really don’t know what’s his state of thinking or why he chose to put Mississippi State on there. It’s something personal, but I have no idea why. It’s really not fair.”
The 5-foot-10, 172 pound corner started eight games as a freshman in Athens. He made 13 starts with 30 tackles and 11 pass breakups as a sophomore after transferring (earning an honorable mention All-ACC nod), but those numbers fell to eight tackles and three breakups after battling injuries all of 2016.
The Gamecocks are bringing in a large group of defensive backs in the 2017 class, though they went through last season with only three viable cornerbacks.
Comments