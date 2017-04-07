Lorenzo Nunez finds new football landing spot

Look at the Twitter feed of former South Carolina quarterback Lorenzo Nunez, and there’s nothing to indicate the change.
His last few retweets are South Carolina related, former kicker Elliott Fry’s picture from the spring game or quarterback Perry Orth tweeting support for USC’s men’s basketball team. There’s no sign he landed at a new school at least four weeks prior.
Nunez’s name now appears on the roster of Southeastern Louisiana. A school release mentions Nunez being part of the team on March 11, part of the team’s quarterback race.
“We definitely have good competition at quarterback and hopefully we’ll know how it’s going to pan out by the end of spring,” Lions coach Ron Roberts said. “It’s a wide-open race right now.”
Nunez was seen on campus at USC as late as January 30.
Nunez scored two touchdowns in Southeastern Louisiana’s spring game, a 32-yard pass and a 7-yard run.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the Georgia product planned to transfer in December, looking for a chance to play quarterback. Nunez had started several games as a true freshman in 2015, throwing for 376 yards and running for 375, but ceded the job to Orth and was moved to wide receiver last summer.
He redshirted in 2016, though he dressed for multiple games, and is listed as a sophomore at the Southland Conference FCS team. The Lions went 7-4 last season.
