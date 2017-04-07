Lorenzo Nunez finds new football landing spot

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students Pause

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

0:52 Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

4:09 Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott congratulate Gamecocks on NCAA title

1:43 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes"

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:36 Tim Tebow homers in first at-bat for Columbia Fireflies

1:39 Reflecting on Scripture: Wendell Estep