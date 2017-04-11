USC Gamecocks Football

Zion Williamson ‘proud’ of Gamecocks Final Four run

Top 2018 basketball prospect Zion Williamson is blogging for USA Today. In his latest post, when he detailed visits with Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina, he made sure to show his pride in his home state.

“I will definitely say that I was proud to see South Carolina’s run to the Final Four with me being from here,” Williamson wrote. “Most people think that we’re just a football state, but with what Coach (Frank) Martin and Coach (Dawn) Staley were able to accomplish this year I think it shows that we’ve got great basketball in the state too.”

The Spartanburg Day star said Duke, Kansas, South Carolina had stood out, with Kentucky coming in with an offer of late.

Williamson is ranked with is the No. 2 ranked player in the country by 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward averaged 36.8 points, 13 rebounds, 3.2 assists, three steals and 2.5 blocks a game while leading Spartanburg to a state title.

Although Martin is now working against arguably the three top recruiters in the nation, he did make at least one point Williamson wrote about.

“Coach Martin told me that, with a player like me, he feels confident that we could get back to where they were and even further if I were to come there,” Williamson wrote.

