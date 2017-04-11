USC Gamecocks Football

Check out commemorative South Carolina national title Coke can

In celebration of the South Carolina’s first women’s basketball national championship, Coca-Cola unveiled a limited-edition commemorative 12-ounce can to honor the team’s accomplishment. Available in six-packs, the Coca-Cola cans feature the Gamecock logo.

“Coca-Cola would like to wholeheartedly congratulate the University of South Carolina and its fans,” Aimee Cox, Director of Sponsorship for Colleges and Universities at Coca-Cola Consolidated, said in a statement. “As another way to commemorate this occasion, Gamecock fans can pick up limited-edition Coca-Cola cans to celebrate these dedicated young women and Coach Dawn Staley bringing home a national title for the first time in program history.”

Beginning the week of April 17, Gamecock fans can visit participating local retailers to purchase six-packs of the commemorative cans, while supplies last.

