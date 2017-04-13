Jake Bentley on Ty’Son Williams: ‘He runs very angry’

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley’s hype train has only picked up speed through this offseason.

But Bentley has been impressed with his backfield mates.

Gamecocks football fans got their first good look at North Carolina transfer Ty’Son Williams in USC’s spring game. That setting and the bubbling reports of a player who sits out a year only mean so much until he sees real game action, but he has impressed his quarterback.

“He’s a very explosive runner,” Bentley said. “He runs very angry. He’s a good complement to Rico. Both of those guys are special players.

“They’re both great players and Ty’Son’s doing a great job.”

Williams had 83 yards and a score on 11 carries against a shorthanded and thin USC defense. Dowdle had 30 yards on only three carries, coming off a season where he ascended to become the team’s top runner.

Dowdle, a former high school quarterback, is up to a listed 216 pounds. Williams, who is a year older, is 209. At the moment, they project to share the 2017 rushing workload with speed back A.J. Turner, who missed the spring game.

Williams was a player the Gamecocks didn’t heavily recruit despite playing at Crestwood in Sumter. He came to Columbia with the reputation as a speedy runner, and while two of his best spring game runs came on bounce outs, he showed a more rough and tumble side to Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.

“I think that you see the very similar running styles with Rico,” Muschamp said. “A one-cut, violent runner, north and south with his pads.”