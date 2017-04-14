Texans pick up option on former Gamecock great Clowney

The Houston Texans have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to a report on ESPN.com.
Clowney was the No. 1 pick in 2014 after three stellar years at the University of South Carolina. He was entering the last year of his four-year rookie contract, but since the Texans have exercised the option, the former Gamecock great will remain under Houston’s control through the 2018 season.
Clowney spent his first two NFL seasons dealing with injuries, playing in 17 of 32 regular-season games.
Last season Clowney played through wrist and elbow injuries, playing in 14 games. He made the move from outside linebacker to primarily defensive end and finished the year with a career-high 52 combined tackles and six sacks.
He was recognized for his fine season, as Clowney made his first Pro Bowl as and was named second-team All-Pro.
If it weren’t for Clowney’s breakthrough, the Texans likely wouldn’t have had the top-ranked defense in the NFL. Playing without the injured J.J. Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Houston allowed the fewest yards per game in the NFL.
Clowney was a two-time First-Team All-American for the Gamecocks, winning the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2012. He finished a three-year career with 24 sacks and 47 tackles for loss.
